Bruce J. Blazier



Born: February 2, 1920; in Chemung, IL



Died: July 1, 2019; in Belvidere, IL



Bruce J. Blazier, 99, of Caledonia, IL died on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Maple Crest Nursing Home in Belvidere, IL.



He was born February 2, 1920, in Chemung, IL to John J. and Hazel (Keller) Blazier.



Bruce married Beverly Coon on November 13, 1947, in Crown Point, IN. She preceded him in death on June 1, 1998. He later married Jenny Melson, she also preceded him in death.



Bruce worked for Woodstock Die Casting for over 20 years, as well as farmed. He was a member of the Harvard Moose Lodge, and the V.F.W. He served in the United States Army during WWII, and stationed in North Africa as well as Europe.



Survivors include his daughter Linda (Glenn) Johnson; three grandchildren Glenn A. Johnson, Dawn (John) Sands, Brian (Kim) Johnson; great-grandchildren Rowan Sands, Katielle, and Kelsee Johnson; brother-in-law Earl Lanman; numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, spouses, son Bruce W. Blazier; siblings Floyd, and Harvey Blazier and sisters Mary Blazier and Grace Lanman.



Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL 60033. Funeral services will be 11:00 am. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Dunham-Chemung Cemetery, Chemung, IL.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Dunham-Chemung Cemetery Association



For more information call the funeral home at 815-943-5400. Published in the Northwest Herald on July 7, 2019