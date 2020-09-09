1/1
Bruce Christian Randolph
Bruce Christian Randolph

Born: June 24, 1939

Died: September 6, 2020

Bruce Christian Randolph, age 81, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Hearthstone Manor Memory Care in Woodstock.

He was born on June 24, 1939 to Cecil and Lois (nee, Christian) Randolph. Bruce attended Adventist schools in his native northern California.

He served in the United States Army from 1965 to 1967, primarily stationed in Jackson, Mississippi.

On a trip to visit friends in Chicago in April, 1971, Bruce met Ila Schneider, thus ending his solo travels. They married in Chicago in November, 1971 and moved to Woodstock in 1976.

He retired from the Bureau of Employment Security, State of Illinois, in 1999.

Bruce enjoyed traveling, but his greatest pleasure was in the planning.

Before the Internet and Google, his New Year's Day tradition was to haul out maps and guidebooks in order to plan that year's trip. He and Ila traversed the U.S, Mexico, Canada, and the Mediterranean.

He was an innovative cook, an inveterate reader, the most attentive listener in every conversation, the best hugger, a wordsmith, English major, and unpublished writer.

More than the kindly next-door neighbor to the Murray children on Pleasant Street, Bruce became their beloved third grandfather. His house was where Santa stored and staged their Christmas presents.

Bruce is survived by Ila, his wife of 49 memorable years. He is also survived by his first wife Jeannie; their two sons, Wayne (Tanya) and John; two granddaughters, Dana and Jenna; dear cousins and in-laws; and a flock of nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews who adored their Uncle Bruce.

Ila will always be grateful for the loving and compassionate care that Bruce received from the Traditions staff at Hearthstone.

When it is safe to resume normal activities, a memorial gathering and celebration of life will honor Bruce.

Memorials may be made to Helping Paws or JourneyCare.

For information, contact the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home (815) 338-1710 or visit www.slmcfh.com


Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 9, 2020.
