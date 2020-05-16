Bruce Dieball
Born: April 23, 1949; in Chicago, IL
Died: May 9, 2020; in Huntley, IL
Bruce Dieball, age 71, of Crystal Lake, passed away May 9, 2020 at Northwestern Medicine Hospital in Huntley.
Bruce was born on April 23, 1949 in Chicago to Betty (Bruns) Dieball and George W. Dieball.
He graduated from Lane Tech High School in Chicago in 1966 and attended Wright Jr. College.
Bruce's goal was to join the US Navy, following in his Dad's footsteps. Enlisting in 1967, he served aboard the USS Yancey and USS Sandoval, stationed in Norfolk, VA.
After discharge, Bruce began his career with AT&T, spanning 49 years. He retired December 31, 2019 as a Senior Services Continuity Manager in downtown Chicago.
Bruce served many devoted years as an Auxiliary Deputy with the McHenry County Sheriff's Department.
Surviving include Bruce's wife of 50 years, Sharon (McCoy) Dieball, his daughter, Heather (Kane) Peterson, his grandson, Quintin, his sister, Susan (John) Ortega, his nieces and their families.
Donations in Bruce's memory can be made to the Gary Sinese Foundation, honoring our veterans and defenders, P.O. Box 368 Woodland Hills, CA 91365 or garyfinesefoundation.org. Please include the words, "in memory of Bruce Dieball".
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Bruce's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Cremation Society of Illinois
Published in Northwest Herald on May 16, 2020.