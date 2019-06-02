Bruce E. Czaplicki



Born: July 31, 1949; in Chicago, IL



Died: May 27, 2019; Barrington, IL



Bruce E. Czaplicki, age 69, of Spring Grove passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington. Bruce was born July 31, 1949 in Chicago to Eugene and Jane (Flaherty) Czaplicki. Upon graduating in 1968 from Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Bruce fulfilled his obligation to our country in the U.S. Army serving 2 terms in Vietnam. He was awarded a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart during his tour of duty.



On September 13, 1975 he married Debra Chirchirillo. A longtime resident of Spring Grove, Bruce worked for the Village of Buffalo Grove in the public works division for 30 years until his retirement in 2007. Bruce was a loving husband, father and papa. He enjoyed spending time at home with his family and in his spare time enjoyed going hunting and fishing, working on projects around the house, doing electrical side jobs and taking occasional road trips to Door County with Debbie.



Bruce is survived by his wife Debbie of 43 years; son Michael (Caroline) Czaplicki; grandchildren, Lyla, Everett; brothers, James (Karen) Czaplicki, Curt (Robin) Czaplicki; nephews, Patrick (Crystal) Czaplicki, and Peter (Kristen) Czaplicki.



Bruce was preceded in death by his parents.



Memorial Visitation will be on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL 60081, followed by a Celebration of a Life Well Lived Service at 12 p.m.



Memorials to the Vietnam Veterans of America would be greatly appreciated by the family.



To send flowers or an online condolence to the family of Bruce Czaplicki please visit our Tribute Store at www.ThompsonSpringGrove.com. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-675-0550. Published in the Northwest Herald on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary