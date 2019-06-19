Bruce Lewellyn



Born: May 18, 1936



Died: June 15, 2019



Bruce Lewellyn, age 83, passed away June 15, 2019 with his loving family by his side.



Bruce was born on May 18, 1936 in Sullivan, IN, to Lester and Mary (Clerk) Lewellyn. He married the love of his life Margaret Ellis on June 7, 1959 and they recently celebrated 60 years of marriage.



Bruce had been in love with watches since his youth and graduated from the Elgin Watchmakers College. He began repairing watches on the Woodstock Square in 1959 and eventually became full owner of Ray Wolf Jewelers in 1984. Bruce was proud to say he was just the third owner in 103 years the store was in operation. He considered it a privilege to have repaired watches and jewelry for the people of Woodstock for 50 years!



Bruce was one of the founding members of Grace Fellowship Church in Woodstock and a member for 25 years. Throughout his Christian walk he served on numerous church boards and committees. His personal love was to usher and often greeted children with a sweet treat. He enjoyed collecting antique watches, gardening, cooking and was a gifted baker making homemade pastries and candies.



Bruce is survived by his loving wife Margaret, daughters; Mary Ann (Jim) Rodgers and Diane (Carl) Johnson, grandchildren; Sarah Rodgers, Timothy Rodgers, Hannah Rodgers, Lynnelle Johnson, Lyndsey Johnson and a brother Darrell (Edie) Lewellyn.



He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Lester Eugene.



The visitation will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Grace Fellowship Church 200 Cairns Ct. Woodstock IL 60098. The visitation will continue Friday June 21, 2019 from 10:00am until the time of service at 11:00am with Reverend Doctor James D. Rodgers officiating. The burial will be at McHenry County Memorial Park.



For more information, call the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney funeral home at (815) 338-1710 or visit www.slmcfh.com Published in the Northwest Herald on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary