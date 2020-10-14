1/1
Bruce M.F. Novak
1942 - 2020
Bruce M.F. Novak

Born: August 29, 1942; in Chicago, IL

Died: October 11, 2020; in Barrington, IL

Bruce M.F. Novak, age 78, of McHenry passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Journey Care Hospice, Barrington. He was born on August 29, 1942 in Chicago, IL to the son of Frank and Martha (Swatek) Novak. He married the love of his life Louise Schultz on February 9, 1963 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Spring Grove.

Bruce was a longtime resident of McHenry. He attended McHenry High School, graduating class of 1960. During that time, Bruce became a fine musician as he discovered his passion and talent with the tenor saxophone. He formed a band called "The Galaxy Rock Band" and played rock and roll at various soc hops featured by radio program host, Jim Lounsbury. His band also cut two record labels titled, "This Rock and Roll" and "Ride Your Horse With It". Upon marriage, his new wife just happened to be a church organist so Bruce created another music venue called "Sound Investment". Together they performed at weddings and all different sorts of events. They achieved great success in their performances but soon after decided their band need some additional players. Not long after, their son, Michael and daughter Betty joined the band. In between gigs, Bruce enjoyed actively serving as McHenry Township Clerk and Trustee for many years.

Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Louise; son, Michael (Jeanne) Novak; daughter, Betty (Kevin) Winters. He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant daughter, Katheryne.

Visitation will be on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until the 7:00 p.m. funeral blessing at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL 60081.

Inurnment will take place privately.

For additional information please call the funeral home at 815-675-0550 or visit our website at www.ThompsonSpringGrove.com where you can send flowers or send an online condolence to the family of Bruce M.F. Novak.



Published in Northwest Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
