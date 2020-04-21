Bruce Michael Bradley Born: December 13, 1941, in Chicago, IL Died: April 17, 2020; in Johnsburg, IL Bruce Michael Bradley, age 78, of Johnsburg, passed away unexpectedly at his home, Friday, April 17, 2020. Bruce was born on December 13, 1941, in Chicago, IL, the son of Frank and Rose Bradley. On September 28, 1963, Bruce married the love of his life, Carol Goffo at St. Mary's Church in Mundelein, IL. Bruce spent more than 40 years of his career life working for two organizations - Sweda Cash Register and Nissan Forklift. He loved living on the Fox River and boating with family and friends. He was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Bears and also spent time wintering in Naples, Florida. He was also a proud member of the Warrior Watch Riders of Northern Illinois. Bruce is survived by his loving wife: Carol Bradley of Johnsburg; daughters: Christy Kessler of Kildeer, IL and Pam (Jeff) Spain of McHenry. He is further survived by his grandchildren Bradley & Mia Kessler. The Funeral Service will be at Colonial Funeral Home and Interment at St. Patrick's Countryside Cemetery in McHenry. Due to the global crisis, funeral services will be limited. Memorial Contributions May Be Directed To Family Health Partnership Clinic (401 E. Congress Pkwy. Ste. A Crystal Lake, IL 60014) in Bruce's name toward the Care4 Breast Cancer 5K Run/Walk - Pink Zebras team scheduled for this fall.

Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 21, 2020.