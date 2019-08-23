Home

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dunham- Chemung Cemetary
Bruce R. Wagner


1944 - 2019
Bruce R. Wagner Obituary
Bruce R. Wagner

Born: October 23, 1944

Died: August 10, 2019

Bruce R. Wagner, 74, Passed away peacefully Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Night N Gail Care home in Albuquerque, NM. He was born in Harvard October 23, 1944 to Margaret (Hutchinson) Wagner and Ralph Bruce Wagner.

Bruce retired as a CPA for the IRS for most of his career, but also enjoyed teaching and attending at the University of Nevada after retirement. He is survived by two sons, Brian E. Wagner and Greg (Patricia) Wagner, with 1 gran-daughter and a grandson on the way. In his spare time Bruce loved riding motorcycles and building model trains (he had re-created Harvard in his garage).

A Committal Service will be held at the Dunham- Chemung Cemetary on Friday August 30th from 3:00 to 5:00. A remembrance gathering will be at Bopp's Tavern afterwards in Harvard. For further information please send requests to [email protected]
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 23, 2019
