|
|
Bruce R. Wagner
Born: October 23, 1944
Died: August 10, 2019
Bruce R. Wagner, 74, Passed away peacefully Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Night N Gail Care home in Albuquerque, NM. He was born in Harvard October 23, 1944 to Margaret (Hutchinson) Wagner and Ralph Bruce Wagner.
Bruce retired as a CPA for the IRS for most of his career, but also enjoyed teaching and attending at the University of Nevada after retirement. He is survived by two sons, Brian E. Wagner and Greg (Patricia) Wagner, with 1 gran-daughter and a grandson on the way. In his spare time Bruce loved riding motorcycles and building model trains (he had re-created Harvard in his garage).
A Committal Service will be held at the Dunham- Chemung Cemetary on Friday August 30th from 3:00 to 5:00. A remembrance gathering will be at Bopp's Tavern afterwards in Harvard. For further information please send requests to [email protected]
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 23, 2019