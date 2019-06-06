Bruce W. Frace



Born: August 11, 1948



Died: June 4, 2019



Bruce W. Frace age 70, of Richmond, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He was born August 11, 1948 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. In April of 1998 he married Janet Michehl.



Bruce retired in 2013 after many years of employment with Amtrak. Being raised in Pennsylvania he loved his Phillies. Bruce was a softball umpire and member of the Pennsylvania Umpire's Association. He thought of the Chicago Cubs as his 'Step team'. In his free time Bruce loved working in his yard tending to his gardens. And, he enjoyed saving big money at Menards!



He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Janet; a son, Robert and daughter, Jennifer; a grandson, Dylan Frace; mother-in-law, Anna Michehl; brothers-in-law, George (Marcia) Michehl, James (Mary) Michehl; and many nieces & nephews.



Visitation will be on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, Il 60081.



Interment will be in Ridgewood Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL.



Published in the Northwest Herald on June 6, 2019