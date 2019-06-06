Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
8103 Wilmot Rd.
Spring Grove, IL 60081
815-675-0550
Resources
More Obituaries for BRUCE FRACE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRUCE W. FRACE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BRUCE W. FRACE Obituary
Bruce W. Frace

Born: August 11, 1948

Died: June 4, 2019

Bruce W. Frace age 70, of Richmond, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He was born August 11, 1948 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. In April of 1998 he married Janet Michehl.

Bruce retired in 2013 after many years of employment with Amtrak. Being raised in Pennsylvania he loved his Phillies. Bruce was a softball umpire and member of the Pennsylvania Umpire's Association. He thought of the Chicago Cubs as his 'Step team'. In his free time Bruce loved working in his yard tending to his gardens. And, he enjoyed saving big money at Menards!

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Janet; a son, Robert and daughter, Jennifer; a grandson, Dylan Frace; mother-in-law, Anna Michehl; brothers-in-law, George (Marcia) Michehl, James (Mary) Michehl; and many nieces & nephews.

Visitation will be on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, Il 60081.

Interment will be in Ridgewood Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL.

To send flowers or an online condolence to the family of Bruce Frace please visit our Tribute Store at www.ThompsonSpringGrove.com

For information call the funeral home at 815-675-0550.
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
Download Now