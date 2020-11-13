Bruce W. Zange Sr.
Born: November 28, 1940; in Elgin, IL
Died: November 10, 2020; in Elgin, IL
Bruce W. Zange Sr. age 79, a lifelong resident of Algonquin passed away on November 10, 2020 at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin with his loving family at his side. Bruce was born in Elgin, Illinois on November 28, 1940 to Arthur E. Zange Sr. and Etta (Rosenthal) Zange.
Bruce is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart of 60 years, Patricia A. (Biesiadecki) Zange, Daughters, Colette (Robert) Baker, Annette (William) Schoop, Sons, Bruce Jr. (Anna) Zange, Kevin Zange Sr., Kurt Zange, Kyle (Jennifer) Zange. 15 Grandchildren: Consetta Rutherford, Joey (Crystal) Genarella, Jolette (Gregory) Permenter, Wolfgang Kemp, Kelsey Zange, Ryan Schoop, Jordan (Matt) Talley, Courtney Zange, Abigail Zange, Kevin Zange Jr., Alexander Zange, Nadia Zange, Anton Zange, Gianna Zange, Nastasha Zange. 8 Great-Grandchildren: Kaden Rutherford, Trenton Rutherford, Brayson Rutherford, Gregory Permenter Jr., Damian Permenter, Bradley Talley, Bentley Talley, Scarlet Schoop, a brother Dale (Cathy) Zange, sister Marion Wichmann.
Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Zange Sr. and Etta Zange, brother, Arthur Zange Jr., sister, LaVonne Schuett and daughter-in-law Brenda Zange.
As a lifelong resident of Algonquin, Bruce was heavily involved with local organizations: The Lions Club, and the Jaycees. He served on Algonquin's Village board as a Trustee, and the Zoning Board, and as the Police Commissioner. Most recently he has served on Algonquin's Historical Commission. At St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Algonquin he served as an usher for many years.
Bruce was a graduate of Dundee High School in 1958, where he met then married his wife Patricia. He worked as a painter for his Family painting company Zange Modern Decorating, before taking over.
His hobbies and passions were his family and taking pictures, and his love for the history of Algonquin. Watching the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Cubs!
Bruce Zange Sr. lived a full life, he served his beloved Algonquin for many years while raising a large family, and running a successful Painting Company.
A private Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Algonquin on Monday, November 16, 2020. Burial will be held at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Cemetery in Fox River Grove.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in his name.
