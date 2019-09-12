Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
For more information about
Burtis Harlan
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Santa Maria del Popolo "Big" Church,
116 N. Lake St.,
Mundelein, IL
Burtis r. Harlan Jr.


1951 - 2019
Burtis r. Harlan Jr. Obituary
Burtis R. Harlan Jr.

Born: March 23, 1951

Died: September 10, 2019

Funeral mass for Burtis R. Harlan Jr., 68, is 9 AM Saturday at Santa Maria del Popolo "Big" Church 116 N Lake St Mundelein IL 60060. Interment will follow in St Adalbert Cemetery. Visitation is 4-8 PM Friday at Kristan Funeral Home 219 W. Maple Ave. (2 blocks West of Rt 45 on Rt 176) Mundelein.

He was born March 23, 1951 in Libertyville and died September 10, 2019 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

He loved living on the water and entertaining at his home. He enjoyed playing the guitar and dancing as well.

He is survived by his loving wife Martha, his children Stephanie R. (Chris) Drakeley, Keith R. Harlan, Monica (Chris) Turek, Gilberto Restrepo, Herman (June) Restrepo, Daniel (Christine Betsill) Restrepo, 13 grandchildren, his siblings Candice (Bill) Wheeler, Debby Simon and Donna Feld. He was preceded in death by his parents Gladys and Burtis Harlan Sr. Flowers or donations to littlehearts.org or tunnel2towers.org appreciated.

For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
