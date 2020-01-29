|
|
Calantha L. Gavanus-Skytte
Born: May 13, 1933
Died: January 25, 2020
Calantha "Cal" L. Gavanus-Skytte, 86, of McHenry passed away Saturday, January 25th, 2020. Cal was a resident of Huntley, Il for most of her life.
She was born May 13, 1933, in Buckhannon, West Virginia the daughter of Peter and Beulah (Tenney) Gavanus. Calantha was a member of the 1951 Class of Huntley High School.
She is survived by her children, Evan (Laura) Skytte of Crystal Lake, Ilene Reimann of Twin Lakes, WI Ed (Kristi) Skytte of Woodstock, IL ; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and sister, Yolanda Finzel of Huntley and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and son, David.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the Huntley Animal Shelter, 13005 Ernesti Rd, Huntley, IL 60142 or online at www.animalhouseshelter.com
Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. Information (847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 29, 2020