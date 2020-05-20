Callum Scott Jacobson
Born: April 20, 2020
Died: May 11, 2020
Callum Scott Jacobson was born to Scott and Melody Jacobson on April 20, 2020, and he passed on May 11, 2020. Prior to Callum's birth, his mother spent nearly two months in the hospital to bring him into this world. His life was a testament to his mother's strength and bravery. But Callum proved himself to be a fighter in his own right. In Callum's three short weeks of life in the NICU, he showed us he was a brave, strong, sweet, and loving little boy. He had true grit. Ultimately, Callum left this world in his parents' arms; he was surrounded by love and now knows true peace. He will forever be an inspiration to his parents, his big sister, Stella, his grandparents, Alan and Andrea Jacobson and Erick and Corina Parris; and to so many of his aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will always be both our warrior and our dove, a symbol of hope and peace.
Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Born: April 20, 2020
Died: May 11, 2020
Callum Scott Jacobson was born to Scott and Melody Jacobson on April 20, 2020, and he passed on May 11, 2020. Prior to Callum's birth, his mother spent nearly two months in the hospital to bring him into this world. His life was a testament to his mother's strength and bravery. But Callum proved himself to be a fighter in his own right. In Callum's three short weeks of life in the NICU, he showed us he was a brave, strong, sweet, and loving little boy. He had true grit. Ultimately, Callum left this world in his parents' arms; he was surrounded by love and now knows true peace. He will forever be an inspiration to his parents, his big sister, Stella, his grandparents, Alan and Andrea Jacobson and Erick and Corina Parris; and to so many of his aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will always be both our warrior and our dove, a symbol of hope and peace.
Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 20, 2020.