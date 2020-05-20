Callum Scott Jacobson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Callum's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Callum Scott Jacobson

Born: April 20, 2020

Died: May 11, 2020

Callum Scott Jacobson was born to Scott and Melody Jacobson on April 20, 2020, and he passed on May 11, 2020. Prior to Callum's birth, his mother spent nearly two months in the hospital to bring him into this world. His life was a testament to his mother's strength and bravery. But Callum proved himself to be a fighter in his own right. In Callum's three short weeks of life in the NICU, he showed us he was a brave, strong, sweet, and loving little boy. He had true grit. Ultimately, Callum left this world in his parents' arms; he was surrounded by love and now knows true peace. He will forever be an inspiration to his parents, his big sister, Stella, his grandparents, Alan and Andrea Jacobson and Erick and Corina Parris; and to so many of his aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will always be both our warrior and our dove, a symbol of hope and peace.

Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to leave an online condolence for the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davenport- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved