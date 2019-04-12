Calvert L. Ash



Born: September 23, 1936; in Chicago, IL



Died: April 7, 2019; in Libertyville, IL



Calvert L. Ash, 82, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. He was born Sept. 23, 1936 in Chicago, was formerly of Elmwood Park and Knollwood, living in Libertyville since 1977. He was a member of St. Joseph Parish in Libertyville and was a retired employee of the Sargent & Lundy Corporation, an electrical power company in Chicago. He enjoyed traveling, gardening, hunting, fishing, boating, waterskiing and was a coin collector.



Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Charlene (nee Freund) Ash; 2 children, Corinne Ash and Caryn (Scott) Padilla; 2 grandsons, Tyler and Ryan; his sister, Ruth (Casey) Kurek and brother Dennis Ash.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvert F. and Ruth Ash.



Visitation will be from Noon until time of services at 2:00 pm Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. Interment will be at Ascension Cemetery.



Memorial contributions can be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association.



Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary