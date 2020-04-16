Carl R. Borst Born: November 13, 1934; in Chicago, IL Died: April 11, 2020; in Barrington, IL Carl R. Borst, age 85, from McHenry, IL and formerly of Richmond, IL, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, IL. He was born November 13, 1934 in Chicago, IL. He worked his adult life as a blacksmith, and in retirement wanted to remain active and started working for Home Depot. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family at Happy Acres, working on projects and attending his grandchildren's sporting events. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 57 years, Donna; son David (Shannon) Borst; daughter Deborah (Glenn) Bell; grandchildren Jessica, Carl, Michael, Matthew, Savannah, Kyrsten, Taylor, Chase, Madison, Trinity, Michael and Destiny; sister-in-law Darlene Borst; sister-in-law Linnea (Glen) Davis, many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a brother Donald and his mother Grace. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.

Published in Northwest Herald from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020.