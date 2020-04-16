Carl R. Borst
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl R. Borst Born: November 13, 1934; in Chicago, IL Died: April 11, 2020; in Barrington, IL Carl R. Borst, age 85, from McHenry, IL and formerly of Richmond, IL, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, IL. He was born November 13, 1934 in Chicago, IL. He worked his adult life as a blacksmith, and in retirement wanted to remain active and started working for Home Depot. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family at Happy Acres, working on projects and attending his grandchildren's sporting events. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 57 years, Donna; son David (Shannon) Borst; daughter Deborah (Glenn) Bell; grandchildren Jessica, Carl, Michael, Matthew, Savannah, Kyrsten, Taylor, Chase, Madison, Trinity, Michael and Destiny; sister-in-law Darlene Borst; sister-in-law Linnea (Glen) Davis, many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a brother Donald and his mother Grace. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Northwest Herald from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved