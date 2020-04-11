|
Carmella A. Mazzullo
Born: May 11, 1927
Died: April 3, 2020
Carmella A. Mazzullo, age 92, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Valley Hi Nursing Home in Hartland Township.
She was born May 11, 1927, in Rockford to Frank and Louisa Ziocchi. On July 27, 1947, Carmella was united in marriage with Anthony Mazzullo. Following her marriage, she lived for a short time in Bellwood and Forest Park before moving to McHenry for 11 years. Carmella retired to Hayward, WI, where she lived for 18 years. In Hayward, she thoroughly enjoyed having visitors and fishing - catching two small mouth bass that made the record books. Golfing was also a favorite pastime.
She returned to McHenry to live for 15 years, where she was a member of the Ladies Guild at St. Patrick Catholic Church in McHenry. A proud grandma, Carmella always enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include one daughter, Sharon (John) Salemi of McHenry; two grandsons, Tony (Amy) Salemi and John Jr. (Stephanie) Salemi; three great-grandchildren, Joseph, Christopher, and Delilah; and a sister, Joan.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Anthony; seven sisters and four brothers.
Due to restrictions in place for the Covid-19 pandemic, all services are private for family only. Visitation with a private funeral Mass for the family will be on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, McHenry. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Countryside Cemetery. Memorial Mass and service to follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in her memory are encouraged to give to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at https://ww5.komen.org/For information, please call Justen Funeral Home & Crematory at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may share their on-line messages with her family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 11, 2020