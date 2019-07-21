Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
(847) 639-3817
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Ss. Peter & Paul Church,
410 First St.,
Cary, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmine Yorio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmine V. Yorio


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmine V. Yorio Obituary
Carmine Vincent Yorio

Born: October 15, 1940

Died: July 19, 2019

Carmine Vincent Yorio, age 78 of Cary passed away July 19, 2019. He was born October 15, 1940 in Brooklyn, N.Y. the son of Daniel and Frances Yorio.

Carmine is survived by his loving wife Diana (Corona) Yorio whom he married May 27, 1967 for 52 beautiful years, his loving children: Diana (Theodore) Kanellakis and Lisa Ogden, his cherished grandchildren: Krystos, Dymitri, Mykal Angelo, Gyanni and Nykko Kanellakis, Julian Ogden, a sister Margaret (John) Pfeiffer as well as a sister-in-law Gina Yorio.

Carmine was born and bred in Brooklyn and worked for 32 years at the P.S.E.G. utility company in New York.

There will be a visitation for Carmine on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd, Cary. Funeral Mass Wednesday, July 24th at 10:30 AM at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 410 First St., Cary and will be followed by burial at Windridge Memorial Park.

Memorials would be appreciated to: or .

For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
Download Now