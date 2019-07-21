Carmine Vincent Yorio



Born: October 15, 1940



Died: July 19, 2019



Carmine Vincent Yorio, age 78 of Cary passed away July 19, 2019. He was born October 15, 1940 in Brooklyn, N.Y. the son of Daniel and Frances Yorio.



Carmine is survived by his loving wife Diana (Corona) Yorio whom he married May 27, 1967 for 52 beautiful years, his loving children: Diana (Theodore) Kanellakis and Lisa Ogden, his cherished grandchildren: Krystos, Dymitri, Mykal Angelo, Gyanni and Nykko Kanellakis, Julian Ogden, a sister Margaret (John) Pfeiffer as well as a sister-in-law Gina Yorio.



Carmine was born and bred in Brooklyn and worked for 32 years at the P.S.E.G. utility company in New York.



There will be a visitation for Carmine on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd, Cary. Funeral Mass Wednesday, July 24th at 10:30 AM at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 410 First St., Cary and will be followed by burial at Windridge Memorial Park.



