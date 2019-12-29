|
|
Carol A. Beth
Born: October 18, 1949; in Evenston, IL
Died: December 26, 2019; in Barrington, IL
Carol A. Beth, age 70, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
She was born on October 18, 1949 in Evanston IL, a daughter of Richard and Ruth Sauck.
Carol was a devoted wife, loving mother and Gigi "Gorgeous Grandma" to her beloved grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her husband Roger Beth; her children Stephanie (Ron) Heinberg of Marengo IL, Todd (Nicole) Beth of Pleasant Prairie, WI, Britt (Brett) Zick of Rochelle, IL, Chad (Bridget) Beth of Lake Geneva, WI, and Matt (Elizabeth) Heinke of Delafield, WI; her grandchildren Taylor, Blake and Grant Heinberg, Nickolas and Mallory Beth, Nolan Zick, Liam and Olivia Beth, Michael and Tommy Heinke; her siblings Eileen Mizerk and Steve Sauck, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Richard Sauck.
Memorial Visitation will take place on Friday, January 3, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at Zion Lutheran Church, 412 Jackson St, Marengo, IL 60152. Visitation will continue at church on Saturday, January 4, 2019 from 10 am to the time of Funeral Service at 11 am. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church in Marengo.
For more information contact the funeral home at 815-385-0063 or visit www.colonialmchenry.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019