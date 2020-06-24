Carol A. Swiatkowski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol A. Swiatkowski

Carol A. Swiatkowski age 73, of Lake in the Hills, IL passed away June 22, 2020. in Huntley, IL.

Arrangements are entrusted with Willow Funeral Home in Algonquin, IL. www.willowfh.com or for more info at (847) 458-1700.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
(847) 458-1700
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved