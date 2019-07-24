|
Carol Adele Johnson
Born: August 27, 1940; in Harvard, IL
Died: July 22, 2019; in Janesville, WI
Carol Adele Johnson, 78, of Janesville, formerly of Harvard, was called home to Heaven, Mon., July 22 at Mercy Health Hospital Janesville.
Carol was born on Aug. 27, 1940 to Clarence and Joy (Burroughs) Stewart in Harvard. She married Roy Dennis Johnson on Nov. 23, 1977 in Woodstock. Roy passed away on July 19, 2017. Carol enjoyed knitting and crocheting.
She is survived by her two sons Roy (Delia) Heincig and George (Laurie) Heincig, 14 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, her sister Susan Stewart, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Roy.
The visitation will be 11 AM Fri., July 26, until the 12 Noon funeral service at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St., Harvard, IL 60033. Minister Roy Heincig will officiate. Interment will be at Dunham-Chemung Cemetery in Chemung, IL.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.
Call the funeral home for more info at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 24, 2019