Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
847-526-2115
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
View Map
Resources
Carol Ann Nichele


1957 - 2019
Carol Ann Nichele Obituary
Carol Ann Nichele

Born: July 19, 1957; in Chicago, IL

Died: October 26, 2019; in Barrington, IL

Carol Ann Nichele was the beloved wife of Joseph; loving sister of Linda (the late Ken) Lukasik, Ed (Marianne) Salisbury and Michael Salisbury; dear aunt of David (Sarah) Silander and Thomas, Brian and Cassie Salisbury. Carol was preceded in death by her parents Jean and Corky Salisbury.

Carol was born on July 19, 1957 in Chicago and passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at JourneyCare in Barrington. She was 62 years old.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 2:00 PM until the time of the memorial service at 4:00 PM at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made payable to the Carol Nichele Memorial Fund, C/O Wauconda Community Bank, 495 W. Liberty St., Wauconda, IL 60084.

For funeral information, call 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
