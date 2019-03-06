Carol E. Litke



Born: September 3, 1942



Died: March 2, 2019



Carol E. Litke, long-time resident of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the age of 76.



She was born September 3, 1942, the daughter of the late Frank and Lillian (nee Witt) Alm. Carol grew up in Oak Lawn, Illinois. She became a nurse and continued those caring ways throughout her life.



As a loving mother and devoted grandmother, Carol loved spending time with her family and attending their many sporting and musical activities. She enjoyed traveling, often to visit family or in group trips with friends.



Carol was the loving wife of 55 years to Paul; beloved mother to Scott (Melanie) Litke and Beth (Rob) Pettigrew; cherished grandma to Katrina (fianc Chris Marslender) Litke, Trevor Litke and Jordan Litke; and a loving sister to Robert (Mary) Alm and Fran Meyer.



She was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and William Bird; and brother-in-law, Ronald Meyer.



Friends are welcome to visit with Carol's family on Friday, March 8, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake. The funeral service will be held the following day, Saturday, March 9, at 1:00 p.m. with visiting beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Historic Campus, 178 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake. Burial will follow at Crystal Lake Memorial Park.



Donations in Carol's memory may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church.



Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information. Published in the Northwest Herald from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019