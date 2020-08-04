Carol Gladys Kimble
Born: August 24, 1932
Died: July 29, 2020
Carol Gladys Kimble, age 87, of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully, after fighting a courageous battle against Lewy Body Dementia, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
She was born on August 24, 1932 in Crystal Lake, IL to Thomas and Gladys (Pihl) Rooney.
Carol was a loving mother and proud grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with family and gardening at her home in Crystal Lake, especially her vegetable garden. Carol loved sitting and relaxing on her patio at home while reading books during the day and looking up at the stars in the evenings. She was an expert at crossword puzzles and was a loving, witty, intelligent woman. She was, and still is, beautiful - both inside and out - and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Carol was a native Crystal Lake resident and graduated Crystal Lake High School in 1950. She remained close with many of her high school friends, while always enjoying lunch dates throughout the many years. She had a successful career in the workforce including: Pure Oil Research Lab in Crystal Lake, the Partner/Owner of The Kirby Distributorship in Crystal Lake, and then moved on to Accounts Payable positions at Ameritech Services in Schaumburg, IL. Carol also loved spending time with her dogs and has now joined them, along with all other loved ones that passed before her; reunited and in peace at the Rainbow Bridge.
Carol is preceded in death by her daughter Susan Kimble; son John Kimble; ex-husband and loving friend Robert Kimble; her parents; brothers Don, Ralph, Lyle, Ray, and Marv; as well as her twin sisters, Kay and Marilyn.
She is survived by daughters Linda (William) Hiatt, Barbara (Craig) Kimble-Petersohn, and her grandchildren Eric Hiatt, Megan Petersohn, and Robert Petersohn.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, (591 Ridgeview Dr., McHenry) with Funeral Service beginning at 4:30 pm. Private burial will take place on Monday, August 10th, at Crystal Lake Memorial Park.
Due to COVID-19, everyone attending will be required to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing protocols.
Flowers are welcome. If desired, memorial donations may be directed to:
Lewy Body Dementia Organization (LBDA.org
), 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W, Lilburn, GA 30047 Senior Care Volunteer Network, 42 East Street, Suite C, Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Senior Services Associates, 4704 Three Oaks Rd, Crystal Lake, IL 60014
In loving memory of Carol G. Kimble