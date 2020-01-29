|
Carol Jean Lynott
(nee Thyness)
Born: November 20, 1932
Died: January 23, 2020
Carol Jean Lynott (nee Thyness), age 87, of Crystal Lake, IL passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
Carol was born on November 20, 1932 in Chicago, IL. As a young girl, she spent much of time living on the river and Crystal Lake. For over forty years, Carol helped those in need as a registered nurse at The McHenry County Health Department as well as McHenry hospital. She enjoyed gardening and reading, was a member of The Moose in Woodstock, and cherished the time she spent with her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Carol is survived by her loving children, Michael Duncan, Susan Faulkner, Elizabeth (Tim) Goorsky, and Colleen (Steve) Smith; grandchildren, Alex, Sean, Cody, Kelly, Allison, Joshua, Jennifer, and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Gage, Geneva, Molly, Elijah, and Kaitlynn.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Norman Lynott.
A visitation for Carol will be held on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 from 10am until 2pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL 60014.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JourneyCare Inc.
For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 29, 2020