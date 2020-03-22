|
Carol Jean Mace
Born: February 10, 1942; in Virginia Beach, VA
Died: March 17, 2020; in McHenry, IL
Carol Mace, 78, of McHenry, IL, passed away March 17th, 2020 in her home. She was surrounded by family and friends.
Carol Jean Fridley was born February 10th, 1942, in Virginia Beach, Virginia to Camilla Bays and Eugene Fridley.
Carol married her sweetie pie, Edgell Lee Mace, on June 22nd, 1957. The two shared 59 years of life and love; including two children: Sharon and Mark, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many friends. They also suffered heartache after losing their infant son, John Michael.
Carol and Edgell enjoyed traveling together, spending time with their friends, and being grandparents. They made all of their grandchildren feel special. Carol loved hitting up the local garage sales, going out to eat with her girlfriends, and donating her time. She was very involved in the church, attending every Sunday she was able, and making the mission trips to Mountain Top. She also loved volunteering at the local food pantry.
She is survived by her children Sharon (John) and Mark (Debra), grandchildren, great grandchildren, as well as her sister Drema (Dale) Beltcher and beloved sister in law Anna Jane Maravola. She has also left behind some very dear friends.
Carol is welcomed home by the love of her life, Edgell, their son John Michael, many friends and loved ones. An open house celebration of her life will be held March 28th from 12pm to 4pm, in her home; where friends and family can share a meal and a memory.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 22, 2020