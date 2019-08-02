|
|
Carol Jean Stoner Roth
Born: March 7, 1942
Died: July 31, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carol Jean Stoner Roth at the age of 77. Beloved wife of Walter for 51 years and loving mother of Julie (Ken) Jakubowski, Brian (Bobbie) Roth, and Chris (Kate) Roth. Cherished Grandmother of Dylan, Jolee, Conner, Eva, Owen, Delaney, Abby, and JJ. She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Ruth Gabriel Stoner and her brother James B. Stoner II.
Carol graduated from Niles East High School and Southern Illinois University. She was a passionate teacher, homemaker, and crafter extraordinaire. She was actively involved in the community at Del Webb and in her church Shepherd of the Prairie in Huntley, IL.
A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church on August 5, 2019. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. till the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Carol's name to Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church -10805 Main St, Huntley, IL 60142 or the Autism Society of America at www.autism-society.com.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 2, 2019