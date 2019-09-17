|
Carol Joyce Vander Meade
Born: November 5, 1948; in Denver, CO
Died: August 31, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL
Carol Joyce Vander Meade, of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully at home on August 31, 2019 at the age of 70. She was born on November 5, 1948 in Denver, CO to Wendell and Joyce (nee Beggs) Winn.
A graduate of Northern Illinois University, she met her loving husband, Larry, while earning a Bachelor of Science in Education. After graduating, they moved together to Crystal Lake to begin their respective and celebrated careers with School District 47. Carol taught third grade at West Elementary School for 35 years. She was a talented and caring teacher, an ardent listener, and like all great educators, a perpetual learner. She went on to earn her master's degree, broadening her focus to children's literature and reading education. She touched the lives of countless children and their families. It was common for the siblings of an entire family to pass through Mrs. Vander Meade's classroom.
Carol was a reader, skilled quilter, avid Bunco player, and a die-hard Cubs fan. She adored the oldies stations, musical theater, I Love Lucy, and would always share them with others. Her life revolved around learning, volunteering, giving, and laughing with her friends, her students, and most of all, her family.
Carol will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 48 years, Larry; children, Jeffrey (Daniel) Vander Meade of Chicago; Sarah (Andy) Kapitan of Schaumburg; grandson, Henry Kapitan; siblings, David (Kathy) Winn, Susan (Phil Thompson) Winn, Gordon (Stacy) Winn; along with many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great niece. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of Carol's life will be held at the Crystal Lake Country Club, 721 Country Club Rd, Crystal Lake, IL on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm. All whose lives have been touched by her will be welcomed. Please see ]www.Carol.VanderMeade.com for more information and to share kind thoughts.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the ,
Published in the Northwest Herald from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019