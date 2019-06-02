Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
CAROL L. BARON


1947 - 2019
CAROL L. BARON Obituary
Carol L. Barton

Born: September 11, 1947; in Algonquin, IL

Died: May 23, 2019; in Huntley, IL

Carol L. Barton, 71, of Huntley passed away suddenly early Thursday morning, May 23, 2019 in her home.

She was born September 11, 1947 in Algonquin the daughter of Wilmer and Irma (Dammyer) Jeschke. On March 12, 1966 she married Lawrence "Buzz" Barton in Huntley, where they have resided for the past 53 years.

She was loved and will be remembered and missed by all.

Surviving are her husband of 53 years, Buzz; children, Mandi (Jay) Ervin, and Ty (Syzan); grandchildren, Hunter, Tanner, Colton, Alina; and sister, Donna Zadnichek.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Carol's life will be on Sunday, June 9 from 2 to 6 pm at the American Legion, 11712 Coral St., Huntley.

The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. Info (847)669-5111 or visit www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 2, 2019
