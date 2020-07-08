Carol L. Dingle
Born: February 6, 1939
Died: June 21, 2020
Carol L. Dingle, a lifetime resident of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020. She was born in Woodstock, IL on February 6, 1939 to the late Carl and Hazel (Pecoy) Gulgren.
Carol met her husband of 57 years James on the racetrack while racing Austin Healy sports cars in the early 60's and shared weekends enjoying track and rally races. She spent many years working in the bookstore of Crystal Lake Central High School and was an active supporter of Crystal Lake Hockey. Carol loved arts and crafts with her grandchildren, and was as talented with the paintbrush, as she was skilled in bookkeeping. Carol grew up on a farm and her love of animals was on display her entire life, with a fondness for horses and never without a well cared for dog around the house.
Her boys will always cherish memories of weekends at the lake & early mornings at the hockey rink, her "call" to them, and her famous Sunday night pizza. Carol & James were married on September 22, 1962 at St. Mary's Episcopal Church and remained active members of the church.
Carol is survived by her loving husband, James; sons, Dave, (Jack & Kyle), Jon, (Sally. Josh, John,Chloe & Brody), & Andrew, (Kelly. Madeline & Katie). Brother, Gene Gulgren (Janet).
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Eloise, Doris, Wayne, Leroy and her beloved son Joshua. Mother and son reunited in heaven.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to GoFundMe.com
(Carol Dingle Art Memoriam). A memorial service, interment and celebration of Carol's life will be held in the St. Mary's Episcopal Church Yard, Crystal Lake, July 19, 3:00 pm. Family and friends are welcome.
Arrangements entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com
.