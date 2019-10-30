|
|
Carol Lynn Sally Jenkins
Born: May 5, 1950; in Seneca, SD
Died: October 22, 2019; in Elgin, IL
Carol was best known for her amazing chocolate chip cookies. She loved to dance around the kitchen and bake her famous cookies. She would then make special deliveries to her family and friends. She was a very kind and generous person who would always lend a helping hand. She worked at Woodstock Lamp & Shade for 30 years as a Plant Manager. She later went on to work at Hearthstones as a Head Cook. She retired in 2016 and spent her last year's enjoying her grand puppies, family, and friends.
Born to: Norman and Pearl (Chase) Campbell
Survived by: Daughter, Jennifer (Zeke) Nickels; Sister, Agnes Sumner; Nieces, Pam (Nick) Gray, Debra (Jeff) Nelson; Great Nieces and Nephews, Jessica Jones, Teri (Andy) Kolls and their children, Owen, Kellan and Landon, Tyler Jones, Brittani Nelson, Jordan Nelson; Her best friend of 45 years, Sybil (Dave) Wilson and their daughter Holly Wilson; and many other cousins, nieces and nephews.
Proceeded in Death by: Parents, Norman Campbell, Pearl (Ed) Radner; Siblings, Norma Shinrock, Shirley Skipworth, Leroy (Sandy) Campbell; Nephews, Larry Knutson Jr, Terry Knutson; Niece, Cheryl Jones; Great Niece, Taylor Nelson.
Memorial Service and Interment will be graveside at Mchenry County Memorial Park, Woodstock on November 1, 2019 at 1p.m. with a Celebration of life following at Offsides Bar & Grill 2p.m.-5p.m. 680 S Eastwood Dr., Woodstock IL, 60098.
Memorial may be made to the family at P.O. Box 272 Hebron, IL 60034, to honor her niece Jessica Jones who resides at The Schroeder House.
To send condolences to the family please visit www.nifsinc.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 30, 2019