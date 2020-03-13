|
Carol Robin Spuck
Carol Robin Spuck, age 62 of Cary, passed away March 9, 2020 at Condell Hospital in Libertyville. She was born December 26, 1957 in Chicago, the daughter of Robert and Helen Spuck, her father precedes her in death.
Besides her mother Helen, Carol is survived by her siblings: Daniel (Elizabeth) Spuck and Kristine (Robert) Pepping, as well as her nieces and nephews: Trisha (Garrett) Wells, Brittany (Dr. Nico Jaime) Spuck, Tiffany (John Flanigan) Spuck, Cody Bonato, Kyle (Jessica Long) Bonato and Kacey Pepping.
There will be a Memorial Visitation for Carol on Saturday, March 14, 2020 beginning at 2:00 PM and concluding with a Service at 4:00 PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary. In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated to the Carol Spuck Memorial Fund.
For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 13, 2020