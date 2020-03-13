Northwest Herald Obituaries
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
(847) 639-3817
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
4:00 PM
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
View Map

Carol Robin Spuck

Carol Robin Spuck Obituary
Carol Robin Spuck

Carol Robin Spuck, age 62 of Cary, passed away March 9, 2020 at Condell Hospital in Libertyville. She was born December 26, 1957 in Chicago, the daughter of Robert and Helen Spuck, her father precedes her in death.

Besides her mother Helen, Carol is survived by her siblings: Daniel (Elizabeth) Spuck and Kristine (Robert) Pepping, as well as her nieces and nephews: Trisha (Garrett) Wells, Brittany (Dr. Nico Jaime) Spuck, Tiffany (John Flanigan) Spuck, Cody Bonato, Kyle (Jessica Long) Bonato and Kacey Pepping.

There will be a Memorial Visitation for Carol on Saturday, March 14, 2020 beginning at 2:00 PM and concluding with a Service at 4:00 PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary. In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated to the Carol Spuck Memorial Fund.

For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 13, 2020
