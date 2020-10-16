Carol StempleWestrate
Born: Jannuary 5, 1932
Died: October 14, 2020
Carol Stemple (Joslyn) Westrate, 88, of Montgomery, passed away on October 14, 2020. She was born on January 5, 1932 in Elmhurst, Illinois, the daughter of the late Theodore A. and Edna (Runyan) Stemple.
Carol grewup in Aurora, then lived in Woodstock until 1975, when she returned to the Aurora area. Carol was a graduate of East Aurora High School, Class of 1950, where she was a cheerleader. She enjoyed line dancing at the Oswego Sr. Center. Carol was employed at Lord &Taylor for many years.
Survivors include her children, David (Mary) Joslyn, Julie (Paul) Shoemaker and Steven Joslyn;her grandchildren, David Neil (Samantha) Joslyn, Matthew (Julie) Joslyn, KevinShoemaker and Melissa (Jason) Gray; her great grandchildren, Anastasia Joslyn, Kendalyn Joslyn, Rory Gray and Quinn Gray; her sister, Joanne Baumann as well as several nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her husbands, Kent Westrate and D. Richard Joslyn and her brother, Theodore W. Stemple.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL from 11 A.M. until 12 P.M. when the service will commence.
Interment will beat River Hills Memorial Park.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com
to leave an online condolence.