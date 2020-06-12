Carol Suzanne Kallal



Born: December 9, 1935; in Oak Park, IL



Died: May 28, 2020; in Rockford, IL



Carol Suzanne Kallal, 84, of Marengo, IL, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Swedish American Hospital in Rockford, IL. She was born on December 9, 1935 in Oak Park, IL to the late Ralph and Henrietta (Kordick) Daehn.



For those of us who had the pleasure of knowing Carol, we understood her love for teaching, traveling, listening to and playing music, reading, her family, friends, and dogs. She dedicated over thirty years of her life to teaching students, and after she retired continued to substitute. She had a passion for traveling and was "always wandering, but never really lost".



While in the UP, she once rode her scooter fifty-eight miles in one day to the Porcupine Mountains. Carol enjoyed music and playing the violin. She also sang in Sacred Heart's church choir. Throughout her life she showed her Weimaraners and loved her little dog, Priscilla. She was the happiest when friends and family would gather whether it was for birthdays, holidays, or just a Sunday afternoon dinner. In her later years, she devoted much time to serving others. She was very charitable, and her heart went out to all those who weren't as blessed as she. Carol volunteered at the Stone Soup Kitchen, where she touched many lives and brought smiles to many faces. She always had stories of how she would go to teach her foreign friends English, and the experiences they shared. She will be remembered for inspiring others, her strong faith, her kind heart, and her love for life.



Carol is loved and will be deeply missed by her son, Charles E. Kallal III; daughter in law, Caryn Blanton; grandchildren, Charles E. Kallal IV "Kip", Finn A. Kallal; brother in law, Richard (Barb) Kallal; sisters in law, June Meyer, Pat Trotz and Mary Lou (Bob Gould) Fischer, Bunny Daehn; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and two great great nieces - all of whom will miss her very much.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Henrietta; beloved husband, Charles Kallal Jr.; brother, Ralph Daehn; brother in law, Robert Kallal.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



In memory of Carol, please make donations to Riley School and M.O.R.E. (Marengo Food Pantry).





