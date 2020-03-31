|
Carol Westman
Born: May 27, 1938; in Mauston, WI
Died: March 2, 2020; in McHenry, IL
Carol Westman, 80, of Woodstock, IL passed away Monday evening March 2, 2020 at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital surrounded by love ones and friends.
Carol was born on May 27, 1938 in Mauston, Wisconsin to James and Elizabeth (Huser) Smart (Stan Fijalowski). She married Donald Westman on February 1, 1969.
She was a fantastic cook and always made sure you had a full belly. Carol and Don always enjoyed traveling together weather ut was in their RV or going to street rod events. Carol was a member of the Woodstock Moose Lodge and Kroozers Car Club.
She is survived by her husband Don Westman of Woodstock; sons Rick (Carolyn) Vann of Marseilles, Lonnie (Julie) Vann of Woodstock; two grandchildren, Jarret (Mandy) Vann of Ottawa, Karina (Ed) Bachman of Chesterton IN; three great grandchildren, Jayden, Delila, and Emma.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Stepfather Stan Fijalowski, Sister Joan Mart-Trout.
Services will be pending at a later date.
For information, contact the Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710, or visit www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 31, 2020