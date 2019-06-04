Carole J. Prichard



Carole J. Prichard (nee Kullen) age 84, passed away on May 24, 2019 in Tucson, AZ.



Born on October 17, 1934, in Chicago to Bruno and Eugenie Kullen, Carole married her Lyons Township High School sweetheart, the late Edward D. Prichard. After graduating from the University of Illinois, they spent their 55 years of marriage in McHenry County raising five children: William, Peter (Kim), Katherine Dickson (Chris), Thomas (Dana), and Margaret Licht (Walter). Carole was the proud grandmother of 16 and great grandmother of 14.



For over 30 years Carole worked passionately as a speech pathologist and advocate for the Special Education District of McHenry County and in her own private practice.



On Friday, June 7, 2019 following a brief visitation between 10:00-11 :00 am, a private family memorial will be held at the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin, and Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N. Seminary Avenue, Woodstock, IL. Following that service Carole will be laid to rest in the Calvary Cemetery in Woodstock.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to the .



Published in the Northwest Herald on June 4, 2019