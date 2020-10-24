CAROLE JOY LEONARD



Born: February 5, 1943; in Geneva, IL



Died: October 6, 2020; in Waukegan, IL



Carole Joy Leonard, age 77, went to be with Jesus on October 6, 2020 in Waukegan, IL. Carole was born February 5, 1943 in Geneva, IL, the daughter of Frank and Edna (Anderson) Haderly. Carole grew up in the town of West Chicago, IL and raised her children in Burtons Bridge, IL. She loved to take care of her family, bake, sew, and do crafts.



Carole is survived by her children, Charles (Vickie) Leonard, Virginia (Kyle) Miller, Harold (Marsha Gibson) Leonard Jr. Along with her brother, Russell (Maureen) Haderly. Her Grandchildren, Abbey (Wayne) Golberg, Nicole (Blake) Haller, Holly and Jamie Morgan, and Cori Leonard. She has 1 Great-Granddaughter, Scarlett Taylor.



She was preceded in death by her parents and many loving Grandparents, Aunts, and Uncles.





