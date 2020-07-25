Caroline A. Verbeck
Born: June 6, 1942; Cary
Died: July 22, 2020; Huntley
HUNTLEY – Caroline Anne (Storm) Verbeck, 78, of Sun City Huntley, passed away peacefully and entered into blessed eternity July 22, 2020 with her family by her side.
Caroline was born June 6, 1942 in Cary, Illinois, the daughter of Glenn and Eleanor (Lukas) Storm. On August 5, 1961 she married James P. Verbeck. She started her career at Elgin Watch Company, then became a stay-at-home mom working part-time at Home Interiors and returned to the work force with United Airlines as an International Reservations Sales Representative. She loved her career path, especially her position at United Airlines. She was a 15-year liver transplant survivor and was passionate about supporting organ donation programs. Caroline was a loving wife, sister, daughter, mother, grandmother ("Ge-Ma"), and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, James Verbeck; her daughters, Nora Lee (Timothy) Zeller, Katie (George) Gazdacka, and Joyce (Ken) Turnipseed; by her 7 grandchildren, Ryan (Hannah), Sara, Calen, Josh, Elyce, Katelyn and Matt, her sister, Lenore C. Popp; and several nieces and nephews who were always dear to her heart.
Caroline was proceeded in death by her parents; and by brothers-in-law, Clarence E. Popp and Paul C. Verbeck; and sister-in-law, Mary Carol Verbeck.
When you were with "Sweet Caroline," good times never seemed so good ("so good – so good"). he will be missed for her larger than life personality and her loving nature towards everyone she met.
Visitation will be on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFiore Funeral Home, located at 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be at Algonquin Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
or Northern Illinois Hospice.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772, or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com