1/1
CAROLYN ANNETTE TYGRETT
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CAROLYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Annette Tygrett

Born: August 31 1942; in Augusta, GA

Died: July 5 2020; in Lombard, IL

Carolyn Tygrett passed away peacefully from COPD surrounded by her family. She was born in Augusta, Georgia.

Daughter of Joseph and Margaret Cheeks. She had 7 siblings.

She is survived by her loving family. Siblings: Harry Cheeks and Dot Stufflet. Children: Tina and Mark. Grandchildren: Sarah, Amanda, and Rachel. Great grandchildren- Michael, PJ, and one on the way.

As a resident of Cary Illinois for 51 years, Carolyn could make a friend with anyone. She worked at United Airlines and retired in 2005.

Her family was her entire world, spending time with her kids and grandkids was always her greatest joy. In her free time she enjoyed scootapootin' at thrift stores and watching Days Of Our Lives. She cooked the best southern fixins. She was the best friend to us all, the sunshine on a rainy day. An absolute delight. She is now struggle free and enjoying her beloved husband and family in a better place. She will be missed dearly.

There will be a visitation for Carolyn on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary. Funeral Service for Carolyn will be held on Friday, July 10th at 10:30 AM at the funeral Home, burial will follow at Windridge Memorial Park. Masks will be required for all services.

For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
(847) 639-3817
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved