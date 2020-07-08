Carolyn Annette Tygrett
Born: August 31 1942; in Augusta, GA
Died: July 5 2020; in Lombard, IL
Carolyn Tygrett passed away peacefully from COPD surrounded by her family. She was born in Augusta, Georgia.
Daughter of Joseph and Margaret Cheeks. She had 7 siblings.
She is survived by her loving family. Siblings: Harry Cheeks and Dot Stufflet. Children: Tina and Mark. Grandchildren: Sarah, Amanda, and Rachel. Great grandchildren- Michael, PJ, and one on the way.
As a resident of Cary Illinois for 51 years, Carolyn could make a friend with anyone. She worked at United Airlines and retired in 2005.
Her family was her entire world, spending time with her kids and grandkids was always her greatest joy. In her free time she enjoyed scootapootin' at thrift stores and watching Days Of Our Lives. She cooked the best southern fixins. She was the best friend to us all, the sunshine on a rainy day. An absolute delight. She is now struggle free and enjoying her beloved husband and family in a better place. She will be missed dearly.
There will be a visitation for Carolyn on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary. Funeral Service for Carolyn will be held on Friday, July 10th at 10:30 AM at the funeral Home, burial will follow at Windridge Memorial Park. Masks will be required for all services.
For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com