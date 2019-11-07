Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Jourdan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn B. Jourdan


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn B. Jourdan Obituary
Carolyn B. Jourdan

Born: November 18, 1933; in Mason City, IA

Died: November 5, 2019; in McHenry, IL

Carolyn B. "Carrie" Jourdan, 85, of Johnsburg, IL passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was born on November 18, 1933, in Mason City, Iowa to William and Elsie (Gilbert) Kollman.

Raised in Park Ridge, IL, Carrie graduated from Maine High School. She attended Coe College before marrying the love of her life, Al Jourdan, on November 19, 1954. Carrie was a homemaker for many years and later worked at Thompson Insurance and License Service. She was also actively involved in politics and was a member of the Republican Women's Club. After retiring, she was a volunteer at Centegra for many years. Carrie enjoyed knitting, boating, traveling, and gardening. But most of all, she loved to spend time with her family and friends. Carrie will be fondly remembered for being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many.

Carrie was married to the love of her life, Albert (Al) Jourdan for 62 years. Al preceded her in death on February 25, 2017.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Debra Diedrich and son Albert (Kelline) Jourdan III; grandchildren, Christine Diedrich, Scott (Laura) Diedrich, Austin (Sammi Jane Tropinski) Jourdan, Samantha Tatera, Jonathan (Kristin) McMeins, Amanda (Shaun Ruttenberg) Kochan, and Michelle (Matt) Mutchler; and great-grandchildren, Leland Tatera, Brayden Kochan, Mason Mutchler, Wyatt Kochan, Lexie Tatera, Alex Diedrich, and Morgan Mutchler.

In addition to her devoted husband, Carrie was preceded in death by her parents, William and Elsie Kollman; her step-father, Chester Hunter; her sister, Kay Tyler; and sister-in-law, Charlene Fischer.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation will resume in the funeral home on Saturday at 10 a.m. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. in the funeral home.

Interment will be next to her loving husband in Woodland Cemetery, McHenry.

Her family suggests memorials in Carrie's memory be made to JourneyCare Foundation, 4050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025.

For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may share memories of Carrie on her Tribute Wall.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -