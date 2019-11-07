|
Carolyn B. Jourdan
Born: November 18, 1933; in Mason City, IA
Died: November 5, 2019; in McHenry, IL
Carolyn B. "Carrie" Jourdan, 85, of Johnsburg, IL passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was born on November 18, 1933, in Mason City, Iowa to William and Elsie (Gilbert) Kollman.
Raised in Park Ridge, IL, Carrie graduated from Maine High School. She attended Coe College before marrying the love of her life, Al Jourdan, on November 19, 1954. Carrie was a homemaker for many years and later worked at Thompson Insurance and License Service. She was also actively involved in politics and was a member of the Republican Women's Club. After retiring, she was a volunteer at Centegra for many years. Carrie enjoyed knitting, boating, traveling, and gardening. But most of all, she loved to spend time with her family and friends. Carrie will be fondly remembered for being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many.
Carrie was married to the love of her life, Albert (Al) Jourdan for 62 years. Al preceded her in death on February 25, 2017.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Debra Diedrich and son Albert (Kelline) Jourdan III; grandchildren, Christine Diedrich, Scott (Laura) Diedrich, Austin (Sammi Jane Tropinski) Jourdan, Samantha Tatera, Jonathan (Kristin) McMeins, Amanda (Shaun Ruttenberg) Kochan, and Michelle (Matt) Mutchler; and great-grandchildren, Leland Tatera, Brayden Kochan, Mason Mutchler, Wyatt Kochan, Lexie Tatera, Alex Diedrich, and Morgan Mutchler.
In addition to her devoted husband, Carrie was preceded in death by her parents, William and Elsie Kollman; her step-father, Chester Hunter; her sister, Kay Tyler; and sister-in-law, Charlene Fischer.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation will resume in the funeral home on Saturday at 10 a.m. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. in the funeral home.
Interment will be next to her loving husband in Woodland Cemetery, McHenry.
Her family suggests memorials in Carrie's memory be made to JourneyCare Foundation, 4050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025.
For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may share memories of Carrie on her Tribute Wall.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 7, 2019