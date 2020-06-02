Carolyn F. Herriges
Born: October 25, 1933; in Raliegh, NC
Died: May 28, 2020; in McHenry, IL
Carolyn F. Herriges, age 86, of McHenry, Illinois, passed away on May 28, 2020, at her home. She was born on October 25, 1933, to Carl and Mary (Donlon) Sonderman in Raliegh, NC.
She was preceded in death by her husband Mathias Herriges, and daughters Elizabeth M (Herriges) Jay and Laura A (Herriges) Lower.
Carolyn is survived by her sister Kathryn (Sonderman) Wald, her children Leonard (Heather) Herriges, Andrew (Mirka) Herriges, Daniel Herriges, Michael (Carolyn) Herriges, and Richard Jay. As well as her thirteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Carolyn was fiercely loyal to family and friends. She never missed a family members school or sport activity. Her interests include reading novels and attending music festivals, especially Blues, Brews, and BBQ. She was an active member of the church and the community. The family has chosen to post-pone services at this time. She will be interned at Holy Apostles in McHenry.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Justen Funeral Home and Crematory in McHenry. For information, please call the funeral home at (815) 385-2400 or view Carolyn's obituary on the funeral home website at www.justenfh.com where friends and loved ones may share memories of Carolyn on her tribute wall.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 2, 2020.