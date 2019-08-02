|
Carolyn R. (Cox) Mahoney
Born: February 13, 1942
Died: July 29, 2019
Carolyn Ruth (Cox) Mahoney, nee Miller, age 77, of Racine, WI passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer at Froedtert South, Pleasant Prairie. She was born in Carrollton, MO, February 13, 1942, daughter of the late Gordon and Melissa "Ruth" (Nee: Lathrop) Miller.
Carolyn graduated from Carrollton High School "Class of 1960" and went on to earn a degree in education from the University of Missouri and subsequently her master's in education. Carolyn taught at Wheeling High School for twenty years was a business owner and financial officer at the family business Exacto Inc.
On July 5, 2009, in Bull Valley, IL, she was united in marriage to Dennis C. Mahoney. Carolyn was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, various fine arts, garden and book clubs and volunteered her time with many organizations. She was a crusader against domestic violence and traveled the country making a difference in women's lives through speaking and mentoring. She was an accomplished pianist and treasured time spent with her family. She will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her husband, Dennis; children, Kim (Donald) Malczynski of Bull Valley, IL, Kenneth Elton (Kimberly) Cox of Crystal Lake, IL; grandchildren, Shelby (Will) Aide, Wesley Cox, Jennifer (Jim) Freimuth, Justin (Julia) Malczynski; great grandchildren, Alex and Addison Freimuth, and Grace who is on the way; stepchildren, Sean (Tiffany) Mahoney, Caitlin (Brandon) Ackley; step grandchildren, Lauren, Morgan, Liam, Nolan, and Kali; sister-in-law, Chris Miller; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a grandson Jason Malczynski, her brother, Eugene Miller and stepson, Dillon J. Mahoney.
Visitation will be held at the Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main St, Racine, WI, Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 10 A.M. until 12 P.M. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 P.M. with Reverend Laura Fladten officiating. Interment will be held at Mound Cemetery, Racine. Memorials to your local Domestic Violence Agency have been suggested.
Please send condolences to
www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 2, 2019