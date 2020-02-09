|
|
Carolyn T. Lillegard
Born: April 1, 1948
Died: February 4, 2020
Carolyn T. Lillegard, 71 of Woodstock and formerly of Crystal Lake, was born on April 1, 1948 in Chicago to the late Victor and Eva Bubnis and passed away on February 4, 2020. Carolyn was the loving wife of Thomas for 49 years; dear sister of Rita Minich; cherished aunt and friend of many. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Robert Bubnis; and her sister, Dorothy Englemann. Carolyn enjoyed working on the family farm, including driving her tractor and the grain truck. She was also a 4-H Leader for many years and loved to knit with the Immanuel Lutheran Church Prayer Shawl Group. Carolyn's friends and family will remember her for her love of animals, her sense of humor, and her genuine care for others.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 11, from 4:00pm until the time of her Memorial Service at 7:00pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave.(Rte. 176), Crystal Lake. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 300 Pathway Ct., Crystal Lake, IL 60014. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-459-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020