Carrie E. Timm
Carrie E. Timm

Born: April 6, 1933

Died: October 16, 2020

Carrie E. (nee Davis) Timm 87, of Woodstock passed away peacefully October 16, 2020. She was born to Vernon and Beatta (nee Brown) Davis on April 6, 1933. She grew up in Durand, Il on a family farm. She was working as a secretary when she met her husband Otto and they were married 48 years when he passed away in 2000. Carrie loved to sew and paint and she enjoyed watching the Cubs and all sports, she liked to read and vacation with her family.

Carrie is survived by her loving sons; Ronald (Carolyn), Lawrence, grandchildren; Brandon and Garrett Timm, sister; Delores (Herman) Westerhuis, brothers; LeRoy (Catherine), Loren Davis. Many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 am on Saturday October 24, 2020 at McHenry County Memorial Park 11301 US 14 Frontage Rd, Lake Ave Woodstock, IL 60098.

In accordance with public gathering restrictions anyone attending must wear a mask and social distancing.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc. 847-833-2928


Published in Northwest Herald on Oct. 22, 2020.
