Catherine D. HoffmanBorn: April 8, 1966; in Elgin, ILDied: July 24, 2020; in Cary, ILCatherine D. (Kennedy) Hoffman, age 54 of Cary, passed away July 24, 2020 at her home. She was born April 8, 1966 in Elgin, Il, the daughter of Joseph and Virginia Kennedy.Cathy is survived by her mother Virginia, her three sons: Thomas Hoffman, Jr., Austin Hoffman and Jordan Hoffman, her siblings: Joe (Patti) Kennedy, Patrick (Leslie) Kennedy, John (Page) Kennedy, Mary (Michael) Downing, Tim (Jennifer) Kennedy, Daniel (Denise) Kennedy, Michael Kennedy as well as being the beloved aunt of 24 nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her partner, Thomas Hoffman, Sr., father of her three sons.Cathy graduated from Cary-Grove High School and Saint Mary's College, she taught elementary school at Montini Catholic School in McHenry. More recently she worked at All Light Solutions in Lincolnshire. Cathy loved spending time with her children and family, joking and laughing with all. Cathy was known for her extensive vocabulary and kindness to everyone she met.Visitation for Cathy will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary. Funeral Mass 10:30 AM, Friday July 31st at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Cary. Burial to follow at St. John Nepomucene Cemetery. Masks will be required at the funeral home and at church. Memorials would be appreciated in Cathy's name to the American Brain Tumor Association.