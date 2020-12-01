Catherine Hannon
Born: February 19, 2002
Died: November 22, 2020
Catherine "Cat" Hannon, 18, of Harvard, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
She was born February 19, 2002, in Evanston, Illinois; the daughter of Patrick Hannon Jr., and Carrie (Kram) Stewart.
Cat was beautiful inside and out, from her infectious laugh to the twinkle in her bright blue eyes. She was passionate about music and dreamed of sharing that joy with others. From choral and band performances to just singing in the car, Cat was bold, loud, and destined for greatness.
Survivors include her parents Patrick Hannon and Carrie Stewart; siblings, Kevin Stewart (Karen Salerno), Kristina (Dustin) Dennison, Brittany Hannon (Kane Bulow), and Carolyn Hannon (Phil Rinaldi); paternal grandparents Margaret Hannon and Patrick (Joan) Hannon Sr.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Donald Kram, Carol Vinci, and Audrey Halloran.
Due to the current restrictions, services will be private. The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cat's name on her obituary page under donate.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net
.