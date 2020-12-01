I have had all 3 girls in 8th grade Spanish. They were all wonderful and great students. Cat and I had a great relationship. I would want her remembered for her amazing sense of humor and hiw she had the ability to make everyone smile. It is a great loss for the world and her family that she is gone. She will always be with me and with a heavy heart I wish her family comfort and the knowledge that your Cat was an extreme gem.

Ilene Kroll