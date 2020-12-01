1/1
Catherine Hannon
2002 - 2020
Catherine Hannon

Born: February 19, 2002

Died: November 22, 2020

Catherine "Cat" Hannon, 18, of Harvard, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

She was born February 19, 2002, in Evanston, Illinois; the daughter of Patrick Hannon Jr., and Carrie (Kram) Stewart.

Cat was beautiful inside and out, from her infectious laugh to the twinkle in her bright blue eyes. She was passionate about music and dreamed of sharing that joy with others. From choral and band performances to just singing in the car, Cat was bold, loud, and destined for greatness.

Survivors include her parents Patrick Hannon and Carrie Stewart; siblings, Kevin Stewart (Karen Salerno), Kristina (Dustin) Dennison, Brittany Hannon (Kane Bulow), and Carolyn Hannon (Phil Rinaldi); paternal grandparents Margaret Hannon and Patrick (Joan) Hannon Sr.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Donald Kram, Carol Vinci, and Audrey Halloran.

Due to the current restrictions, services will be private. The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cat's name on her obituary page under donate.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.


Published in Northwest Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
December 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home
November 25, 2020
May God greet you with open arms.
John Kuzyk
November 24, 2020
My God have you in his arms in heaven. So sad to loss a beautiful soul to young. Her friends and family has a new Angel looking out for them. May you rest in peace Catherine.
Salvador Vazquez Jr
November 24, 2020
I have had all 3 girls in 8th grade Spanish. They were all wonderful and great students. Cat and I had a great relationship. I would want her remembered for her amazing sense of humor and hiw she had the ability to make everyone smile. It is a great loss for the world and her family that she is gone. She will always be with me and with a heavy heart I wish her family comfort and the knowledge that your Cat was an extreme gem.
Ilene Kroll
November 24, 2020
I am so sorry you are experiencing this loss and pain. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Laura Crout
