Catherine M. Brandt



Born: October 8, 1954



Died: April 18, 2019



Catherine M. Brandt, age 64, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was born October 8, 1954, to the late George and Ila (nee Leland) Demco. On May 29, 1976, she married the love of her life, Stephen Brandt, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Cathy was an avid gardener. She enjoyed being outside and providing food and shelter for butterflies and other insects. Plants were her therapy. Cathy also enjoyed writing poetry and was published in the Northwest Herald multiple times, along with a few poetry books. Cathy also loved family gatherings when all of the kids were really young. She is survived by her children: Mike, Sarah, and Brett Brandt; and siblings: Andy Demco, Becky Meilicke, and Donna (Jay) Quinlan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen, in 1985, and her in-laws.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 10 :00am until the time of Funeral Service at 1:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. Interment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Cathy's name may be made to the Pioneer Center, 4031 W Dayton St, McHenry, IL 60050, or to Threshold 4101 N. Ravenswood Ave. Chicago IL 60613



