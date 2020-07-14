Catherine Wisowaty
Born: December 16, 1948;
Died: July 8, 2020
Catherine Wisowaty, 71, left this life at her home in Walworth, WI on July 8, 2020. Cathy, the daughter of Chester Cahoon and Muriel Wood Cahoon was born on December 16, 1948 and was raised in Bridgewater, Massachusetts. She graduated from Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School in 1966. She moved to Wisconsin in the 70s, but was always a Massachusetts girl at heart. She loved her New England sports teams and would often wear a Red Sox shirt to Cubs games. On June 1, 2002, Cathy married the love of her life, David Wisowaty. Cathy loved to travel with Dave and together they explored the country over the years. Door County, WI was one of their favorite destinations. When Cathy was not traveling with her husband or chasing after grandchildren, she could usually be found in her backyard garden or at her sewing machine. She took pride in her garden and enjoyed watching the hummingbirds that called it home. She was a talented seamstress and spent many hours sewing things for her family, especially her grandchildren. Cathy worked at the McHenry Co. Clerk's office for many years. She enjoyed her job, but enjoyed retirement even more.
She is survived by her loving husband, Dave; her children, Gerald (Dawn) Rosenfield, Stephanie (Justin) Davis, and Carrie Carlsen; her stepchildren, Valarie (Adam) Stoler, Kristi (Andy) Rurey, and Brian Wisowaty; her grandchildren, Grayson, Isak, Ella, Ethan, Brian, Dominic, Ben, Emily, and Hanna; her great grandchildren, Maddie and Bella; and her sister, Janna (Bill) Burhop. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Marcia Cahoon.
A gathering for friends will be from 1 to 4pm Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Betzer Funeral Home, 118 S. Second St. Delavan, WI with a reception at the Delavan American Legion across the street from the funeral home. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, everyone is asked to be patient to allow for social distancing guidelines. Masks are not required, but recommended per CDC guidelines. Burial will be in East Delavan Cemetery at a later date.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Cathy Wisowaty, please visit the Heartfelt Sympathies Store (https://betzer-funeral-home.tributecenterstore.com
). Donations can be made in Cathy's honor to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html
).