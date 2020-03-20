|
|
Cecilia C. Serritella
Born: November 4, 1938; in Chicago, IL
Died: March 18, 2020; in McHenry, IL
Cecilia C. Serritella of McHenry, age 81, passed away on March 18, 2020 at home, after a brief battle with cancer. In the three days before her death, she had regaled her family with stories and laughter, and was full of joy. At the time of her death, she was held in the loving arms of one of her daughters, while her two other daughters serenaded her with beautiful songs that she loved.
Cecilia was born on November 4, 1938 in Chicago, the daughter of Clarence and Virginia Brown. She married her sweetheart Anthony "Tony" Serritella in 1959 and they spent many wonderful years together. She survived his loss six years ago by caring for her family, working hard, and often gambling at the local casino; but she was looking forward to seeing him again and dancing with him in heaven.
Cecilia was a beautiful, feisty, strong, dynamic, and loving woman. Having lived in McHenry for 50 years, she was active in politics and invested in the local community. She was an Alderman in Ward 4 for 13 years; worked as a caseworker in the Public Aid Office for 10 years; and acted as a Property Manager for many more. But her greatest passion was her family.
She is survived by her children Timothy (Diane) Serritella, Maureen (Mike) Bazan, Cecilia (Keith) Adams, Edward (Jenny) Serritella and Elizabeth (Steve) Smith; as well as her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy; Lauren, Katherine, Lucas and Grace Adams, Rachel Serritella, Zachary and Olivia Serritella, Isabelle and Olivia Smith. She is also survived by her siblings Mary Lou, Virginia, and Michael along with many other family and friends.
Cecilia was a force to be reckoned with, and she will be missed forever.
Funeral Services will be private including burial which will take place at St. Patrick Countryside Cemetery in McHenry. Family is planning a Celebration of Cecilia's life later this year.
In Lieu of Flowers memorial donations and condolences may be directed to the family c/o the Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr. McHenry IL.
Colonial Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements 815-385-0063 www.colonialmchenry .com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 20, 2020