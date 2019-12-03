Home

Born: March 22, 1989

Died: November 27, 2019

Chadwick "Chad" Childers, 30 of Huntley, died November 27, 2019

Visitation will be on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 4-8pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, 11:00am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family of Chad Childers to be used to set up an education fund for his sons.

Chad was born March 22, 1989 the son of Jeffrey and Mary Childers. On September 1, 2013 he married Jackie Szatkowski. Chad worked for the Village of Huntley, Water Department.

He was a former fireman/EMT for Pingree Grove and Countryside Fire Districts. He enjoyed the simple things in life, fishing, hunting, four wheeling, sitting by the campfire and especially anytime with family. Chad was the guy who never knew a stranger and accepted everyone for who they were. He was hardworking and was devoted to his wife, family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie, his children, Colton and Hunter, by his parents, Jeff and Mary Childers and by his sister, Stephanie (Mark) Landwer, his grandparents, Leon and Sue Childers, his father-in-law, John Szatkowsi, mother-in-law, Jennifer (Raymond) Griebel, Jackie's grandma Joan Muhelfelder, his brother-on-law, Jason (Ashley) Szatkowski, sister-in-law, Diane Griebel, by his nephew, Aiden and niece, Katelyn, by his nephew Jaxon and nieces Adelynn and Everly He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and a very close knit circle of friends.

Chad was proceeded in death by his grandparents, Herbert and Shirley Fellow and by his Uncle Mike Fellow.

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 3, 2019
