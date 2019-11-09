|
Charlene Dowe Kraus
Born: September 23, 1934; in Waukegan, IL
Died: November 5, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL
Charlene Dowe Kraus, age 85, passed away on November 5, 2019, at Fair Oaks Health Care Center in Crystal Lake.
She was born to Charles J. and Genevieve (Young) Dowe on September 23, 1934 in Waukegan. She married Wayne C. Kraus on January 28, 1956.
Charlene was a lifelong resident of McHenry and was Miss McHenry in 1952. She was a Commissioner on the McHenry County Housing Authority Board for over ten years. In her leisure time, she enjoyed volunteering at the F.I.S.H. Food Pantry, for Meals on Wheels as a delivery driver, and was a volunteer driver for Senior Services. Charlene enjoyed the excitement of travel and enjoyed visiting and exploring many locations across the world.
Her biggest joy in life was being "mom" her children, "gram" to her grandchildren, and "great gram" to her great-grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Kent C. Kraus; grandchildren, Brianna (Kurtis) May, Nicolas Kraus, and Brooke Blasinski; great-grandchildren, Oliva May and James Cooper; brothers, Gerald (Carolyn) Dowe and Thomas (Lilia) Dowe; and many dear nieces and nephews.
Charlene was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Wayne, in 2008; her beloved daughter, Kerry Blasinski, in 2010; her parents; and her brother, Eugene (Madeline) Dowe.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050. The funeral blessing will be private for the family.
For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, her family suggests memorials to F.I.S.H. Food Pantry or to .
